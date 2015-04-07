Hedge fund says BNY Mellon is 'bloated' with 10,000 excess staff

| BOSTON, April 7
BOSTON, April 7 Activist hedge fund Marcato
Capital Management on Tuesday said BNY Mellon Corp's
employee base is "bloated" and disproportionately larger than
its rivals.
Marcato, which owns about 1.6 percent of BNY Mellon's stock,
previously has called for the ouster of Chief Executive Gerald
Hassell, saying he has missed profit targets and has failed to
streamline the bank's expense base.
BNY Mellon, the world's largest trust bank, was not
immediately available for comment.
Marcato, a $3 billion fund led by Richard McGuire, said BNY
Mellon rivals, including State Street Corp, Vanguard Group and
BlackRock Inc, have far fewer employees. BNY Mellon's latest
headcount was 50,300, compared to State Street's nearly 30,000,
Vanguard's 14,200 and about 12,200 at BlackRock, according
Marcato's presentation and company filings.
In an earlier analysis released last month, Marcato
estimated that BNY Mellon has 10,000 "excess" employees. That
represents about 20 percent of the bank's workforce.
BNY Mellon's headcount has increased 3 percent from 48,700
at the end of 2011, according to its financial statements.
