MOVES-BNY Mellon names Arnon Goldstein to treasury services team

BRIEF-Chipotle names Scott Boatwright chief restaurant officer
* Boatwright comes to Chipotle from Arby's Restaurant Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 16 Bank of New York Mellon Corp appointed Arnon Goldstein as head of sales & relationship management, treasury services for Asia Pacific.
Goldstein succeeds Frederick DiCocco, who has been appointed head of market management within BNY Mellon's treasury services business.
Goldstein was earlier a member of BNY Mellon's global client management team.
Based in Singapore, he will join BNY Mellon's Asia Pacific Executive Committee.
Goldstein and DiCocco will report to Alan Verschoyle-King, executive vice-president and global head of sales & relationship management for treasury services business. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Firm expects to increase Clements Ferry facility headcount by more than 90 this year
NEW YORK, May 11 Intelsat SA on Thursday extended for a second time a deadline for its bondholders to decide whether to accept a haircut on their holdings, a concession necessary for the debt-laden satellite operator's merger with its peer OneWeb Ltd.