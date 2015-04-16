MOVES-BNY Mellon Wealth Management names Bob Dail mortgage banking officer

BRIEF-Consilium buys majority stake in ACAF Systems Inc in US
* Buys majority stake in US fire safety company ACAF Systems Inc Source text for Eikon:
April 16 Investment manager BNY Mellon Wealth Management, part of Bank of New York Mellon Corp, named Bob Dail mortgage banking officer at its Washington office.
Dail was previously a director in private mortgage banking with Frist Savings Mortgage.
He will report to Managing Director Erin Gorman, the company said. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)
* Terms of deal not disclosed (Writes through with details of the deal)
LONDON, Jan 20 For financial markets, the Trump era begins on Monday, and if history is any guide the following month should be a rocky one for Wall Street but positive for the dollar.