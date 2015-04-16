版本:
MOVES-BNY Mellon Wealth Management names Bob Dail mortgage banking officer

April 16 Investment manager BNY Mellon Wealth Management, part of Bank of New York Mellon Corp, named Bob Dail mortgage banking officer at its Washington office.

Dail was previously a director in private mortgage banking with Frist Savings Mortgage.

He will report to Managing Director Erin Gorman, the company said. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)

