MOVES- Chris Mone joins BNY Mellon wealth management office in Los Angeles

Sept 8 BNY Mellon said it appointed Chris Mone regional president of its wealth management office in Los Angeles, effective Sept. 1.

Mone, who has more than 16 years of experience in the financial services industry, has previously worked with UBS Wealth Management and Prudential Securities. (Compiled by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)

