MOVES-BNY Mellon hires Kirsten Sandberg from U.S. Trust

Sept 15 Bank of New York Mellon Corp, the world's No.1 custody bank, appointed Kirsten Sandberg senior wealth manager at its wealth management unit.

She will report to senior director David Sivel, the bank said.

Sandberg joins from Bank of America Corp's U.S. Trust unit in Baltimore, where she was a senior vice president and private client adviser. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)

