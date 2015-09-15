MOVES-BNY Mellon hires Kirsten Sandberg from U.S. Trust

BlackRock says hired former UK finance minister Osborne as adviser
Jan 20 BlackRock Inc on Friday said it is appointing former British finance minister George Osborne as a senior adviser to its Investment Institute.
Sept 15 Bank of New York Mellon Corp, the world's No.1 custody bank, appointed Kirsten Sandberg senior wealth manager at its wealth management unit.
She will report to senior director David Sivel, the bank said.
Sandberg joins from Bank of America Corp's U.S. Trust unit in Baltimore, where she was a senior vice president and private client adviser. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)
LIMA, Jan 20 An Odebrecht-led pipeline consortium in Peru announced that it will not be able to meet a key financing deadline on Monday and is waiting for the government for notification that it will terminate its $5 billion contract, the company said in a statement Friday.
NEW YORK, Jan 19 (IFR) - Argentina launched a US$7bn two-part bond on Thursday, covering its planned dollar issuance for the year in one fell swoop on the back of more than US$21bn of orders.