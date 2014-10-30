版本:
MOVES-BNY Mellon appoints Mark Hathaway senior wealth director

Oct 30 Bank of New York Mellon Corp said it appointed Mark Hathaway a senior wealth director in BNY Mellon Wealth Management's Los Angeles office.

Hathaway, who was previously a managing director at Apheta Business Management, joined last month, BNY Mellon said in a statement. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore)
