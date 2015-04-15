版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 15日 星期三 21:46 BJT

MOVES-BNY Mellon names 3 wealth directors

April 15 Financial group Bank of New York Mellon Corp has appointed Scott Strochak and Natalie Oh as senior wealth directors at its wealth management offices in Florida and Chicago respectively.

Strochak was previously working with Morgan Stanley, while Oh joins from Taran Insurance and Advisory Services.

The bank also said it had appointed Alan Zinkin as senior wealth director in Miami. He was previously with Fisher Investments.

(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐