MOVES-BNY Mellon Investment Management names Studley to head investment strategy

Feb 24 BNY Mellon Investment Management, a unit
of Bank of New York Mellon Corp, appointed Ralph Studley
to the newly created position of director of investment
strategy.
Studley joins from Eaton Vance Investment Management, a unit
of Eaton Vance Corp, where he was an associate director
of wealth strategies.
The new position is aimed helping integrate BNY Mellon's
investment products in equities, fixed income, alternatives and
multi-sector investments.
Studley will lead a team responsible for delivering
portfolio recommendations to help advisers on investments.
He will report to Kim Mustin, head of North American
distribution for BNY Mellon Investment Management.
Studley has also worked in institutional sales for Piper
Jaffray Cos and had been a trader for SAMCO Capital
Markets Inc.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru)