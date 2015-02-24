版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 24日 星期二 22:33 BJT

MOVES-BNY Mellon Investment Management names Studley to head investment strategy

Feb 24 BNY Mellon Investment Management, a unit of Bank of New York Mellon Corp, appointed Ralph Studley to the newly created position of director of investment strategy.

Studley joins from Eaton Vance Investment Management, a unit of Eaton Vance Corp, where he was an associate director of wealth strategies.

The new position is aimed helping integrate BNY Mellon's investment products in equities, fixed income, alternatives and multi-sector investments.

Studley will lead a team responsible for delivering portfolio recommendations to help advisers on investments.

He will report to Kim Mustin, head of North American distribution for BNY Mellon Investment Management.

Studley has also worked in institutional sales for Piper Jaffray Cos and had been a trader for SAMCO Capital Markets Inc. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐