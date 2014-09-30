UPDATE 1-BNY Mellon to shut derivatives sales, trading business

BRIEF-Northern Trust wins GB£6.7 bln mandate from Northern Ireland Local Government Officers’ Superannuation Committee
* Northern trust wins GB£6.7 billion mandate from Northern Ireland Local Government Officers’ Superannuation Committee
(Adds company comment)
Sept 30 Bank of New York Mellon Corp will exit the derivatives sales and trading business that operates as part of the company's global markets group.
"Global Markets will offer a modified version of its cash rates offering to support BNY Mellon's investment services clients," company spokesman Ron Summer said in an email.
The decision affects about 50 people, almost all in New York, Bloomberg said, citing a person familiar with the matter.
Employees were told in a meeting earlier this month to expect changes so that BNY Mellon could focus on its core business of custody and collateral services, said the person.
About 20 positions will be cut this year, another person briefed on the plans told Bloomberg. (bloom.bg/1sMboAB) (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Don Sebastian)
SAO PAULO, April 27 Banco Bradesco SA beat first-quarter profit estimates on Thursday as Brazil's No. 3 listed bank cut loan-loss provisions by more than expected, offsetting large impairments and lackluster fee and interest income performance.
SAO PAULO, April 27 Vale SA, the world's largest iron ore producer, posted net income that missed estimates in the first quarter, reflecting the impact of heavy rains that hampered output in a key mine and increasing financial expenses.