CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Payments app Circle raises $60 mln in China expansion

(Circle corrects investor name in paragraph two to China
Everbright Limited, and timing of Spain launch in final
paragraph)
LONDON, June 23 U.S.-based payments app Circle
has raised $60 million from Chinese investors and launched a
company in China, as it seeks to expand in the world's
second-largest economy.
The latest funding comes from existing investor and
Beijing-based tech investment fund IDG Capital Partners, as well
as Chinese firms including Baidu, CICC Alpha and China
Everbright Limited, Circle's co-founder Jeremy Allaire said.
"We're not aiming to compete with the domestic market as
that would be a suicide mission given the strength of local
players like Alipay and WeChat, but we can connect Chinese
consumers with the euro zone and dollar markets," Allaire told
Reuters by phone.
Circle's China unit operates as a separate locally
incorporated company and has not yet launched a product, pending
a deal with a local banking partner and a legal licence to
operate, Allaire said.
Circle allows the sending of payments to countries where it
hasn't yet launched, with the payment transferred into bitcoin,
then settled within minutes via the blockchain network that
validates bitcoin transactions. At the other end, the bitcoin is
transferred back into the currency of that particular country.
Circle's aim in China is to connect consumers there with
this new global means of making small or 'social' payments to
peers in other countries.
China has in the past shown wariness towards to the bitcoin
virtual currency whose usage underpins some of Circle's transfer
of payments, blocking banks from trading the currency in
December 2013 on concerns it was being used for money
laundering.
In January this year, the People's Bank of China said it
wanted to launch its own digital currencies to cut the costs of
circulating traditional paper money and boost policymakers'
control of money supply.
Circle, which launched in the United States at the end of
last year and counts Barclays and Goldman Sachs
among its backers, allows cross-currency transfers of pounds and
dollars at rates that it says are better than other money
transfer services.
The company will soon add support for euro-denominated
payments in Spain as the first step of a broader euro rollout,
Allaire said.
