Option traders in BofA expect a bumpy ride

* BAC volume is brisk, fairly balanced between calls, puts

* Weekly $7 calls and $6 puts are among the busiest options

* Option implied volatility is explosive for BofA options

By Doris Frankel

CHICAGO, Aug 23 Option traders are expecting more turbulence in Bank of America Corp (BAC.N), which has been battered in recent weeks on worries about potential write-downs and concerns the bank will need to raise capital.

The shares dropped as much as 6.4 percent to $6.01 a share, their lowest level since March 2009. The stock was lately down 3.4 percent to $6.20 a share. For details, see [ID:nN1E77M0FC].

The bank leads the list of the most active among the options crowd as traders exchanged about 540,000 puts and 520,000 calls late on Tuesday, according to options analytics firm Trade Alert.

"It's a perfect storm for the volatility trader using options on account of both bullish and bearish views surrounding the stock today," said Andrew Wilkinson, senior market analyst at Interactive Brokers Group.

Some investors looked to calls, betting on a rebound in the shares while others were poised for more downside. The stock has lost 36 percent so far in August amid a broad sell-off.

Overall implied volatility on BofA options, a key measure of future uncertainty, remains solidly above 100 percent as volume is fairly balanced between puts and calls.

"The volatilities are exploding all the way to 129 percent in the weekly options expiring this Friday and 116 percent in the September options, nearly double the 22-day average of 62 percent," said Jon Najarian, a co-founder of online brokerage firm TradeMonster.com in Chicago.

"Traders are aggressively buying the September $9 and $10 calls, expecting the shares to rebound," Najarian said.

But the current level of implied volatility is still low in comparison to what it was in 2009 during the financial crisis when it reached 250 percent. If there was to be another panic a long options position would benefit a speculator, Wilkinson said.

The August $7 weekly calls that expire this Friday were active with volume of more than 69,000 contracts. That contract attracted buyers and sellers earlier in the session, said Patrick Mortimer, director of options trading at Pipeline Trading Systems. The September $7 strike calls were also busy with more than 60,000 contracts changing hands.

Weekly August $6 puts and the September $6 and $4 strike puts, granting selling rights, were popular as well.

Looking further down the road, Gareth Feighery, a founder of Philadelphia-based options education firm MarketTamer.com, pointed to brisk volume in the November options with puts outpacing calls in both the near-the-money and out-of-the-money strikes, suggesting the fall in the stock may not be over.

Feighery said that on Aug. 18, 54,000 November $4 strike puts were purchased at a premium of 37 cents per contract -- almost a $2 million bet that the shares will drop to $4 by November. Those puts have risen in value by 22.9 percent to 48 cents per contract during Tuesday's session.

(Reporting by Doris Frankel; Editing by Kenneth Barry)