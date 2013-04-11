Bank Austria faces 70 mln eur hit from Swiss court case

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
VIENNA, April 11 UniCredit unit Bank Austria's profit will take a hit of around 70 million euros ($92 million) this year as a result of a Swiss court ruling, Bank Austria said on Thursday.
Switzerland's supreme court has rejected the bank's appeal against a lower court ruling ordering the group to pay around 254 million euros in a case brought nearly 20 years ago by Germany's BvS reconstruction agency for eastern Germany.
"As Bank Austria has already built up appropriate risk provisions for this scenario, the residual P&L effect from this court ruling should be approximately 70 million euros in 2013," it said in a statement.
It said it would re-launch legal action against BvS over the case in Germany.
($1 = 0.7642 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)
April 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
* Autogrill rallies as spin-off move fuels M&A chatter (Adds details, closing prices)
BAAR, Switzerland, April 11 Sika Chairman Paul Haelg said on Wednesday he expects the hostile takeover attempt of his company by French construction materials giant Saint-Gobain to be resolved by 2018.