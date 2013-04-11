Bank Austria faces 70 mln eur hit from Swiss court case

VIENNA, April 11 UniCredit unit Bank Austria's profit will take a hit of around 70 million euros ($92 million) this year as a result of a Swiss court ruling, Bank Austria said on Thursday.

Switzerland's supreme court has rejected the bank's appeal against a lower court ruling ordering the group to pay around 254 million euros in a case brought nearly 20 years ago by Germany's BvS reconstruction agency for eastern Germany.

"As Bank Austria has already built up appropriate risk provisions for this scenario, the residual P&L effect from this court ruling should be approximately 70 million euros in 2013," it said in a statement.

It said it would re-launch legal action against BvS over the case in Germany.

