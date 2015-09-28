版本:
Poland's PZU says General Electric may sell Bank BPH this year

WARSAW, Sept 28 General Electric might sell its Polish business Bank BPH as early as this year, Andrzej Klesyk, head of insurer PZU said on Monday.

"It is possible. I have an impression that guys from the US have not taken the decision yet. The ball is in their court," Klesyk told reporters.

"We're ready for this and also other takeovers. We hope that falling banks' valuations will help us in negotiations," he also said.

PZU, central Europe's biggest insurer, is trying to create a medium-sized bank through Alior Bank, which it already controls. It is also interested in buying Raiffeisen's Polish arm Raiffeisen Polbank, as well as state-controlled BOS, according to sources. (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski. Editing by Jane Merriman)

