版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 8月 6日 星期三 13:21 BJT

BRIEF-Bank Coop says Sandra Lienhart appointed interim CEO of Bank Coop

Aug 6 Bank Coop AG : * Says Sandra Lienhart appointed interim CEO of Bank Coop * Says Sandra Lienhart to replace Andreas Waespi who resigned in July 2014 * Source text - bit.ly/1y484xU * Further company coverage
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐