版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 17日 星期二 02:16 BJT

Florida judge grants $9 million bail for former UBS banker, Raoul Weil

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. Dec 16 A Florida judge ordered Raoul Weil, a former high-ranking UBS banker charged with tax fraud by U.S. authorities, freed on $9 million bond, on Monday in federal court in Fort Lauderdale.

Weil, a 54-year-old Swiss citizen, is charged with helping Americans dodge taxes via secret Swiss bank accounts.

Weil did not enter a plea and his arraignment was postponed until Jan 7. U.S. Magistrate Judge Patrick Hunt agreed to let Weil stay with friends in New Jersey after putting up the bond, including $4 million in cash.
