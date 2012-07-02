Citi hires BofA technology banker Herb Yeh

NEW YORK, July 2 Citigroup has hired Herb Yeh as a managing director in technology investment banking to expand coverage of large-cap technology companies, according to people familiar with the matter.

Yeh, who was formerly at Bank of America Merrill Lynch , started his new role at Citi recently and the move has been internally announced, the people said.

A Citi spokesman confirmed the appointment.

Yeh is based in New York and reports to Ethan Topper, Citi's global head of technology banking. He will cover large-cap technology companies like IBM and Hewlett-Packard Co , according to the people familiar with the matter.

Yeh had been at Bank of America Merrill Lynch since 2000 and had coverage responsibilities for the information technology services and other technology sectors. He advised on transactions for IBM, Accenture, Booz Allen Hamilton , Computer Sciences Corporation, Electronic Data Systems, among other companies.