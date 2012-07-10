Bankers fear Jobs Act could spur scandals - study

| July 10
July 10 A majority of bankers believe the U.S.
Jobs Act may open the door to accounting scandals by loosening
regulation on smaller companies, a survey found.
About 55 percent of capital markets professionals surveyed
at investment banks think the rollback in regulations increases
the risk of scandals, but around the same percentage also think
the law will spur more initial public offerings, according to
the study by accounting and consulting firm BDO USA LLP.
The Jobs Act, which President Obama signed into law in
April, affects companies that generate less than $1 billion in
annual revenue. Proponents for the act have said it will help
companies raise capital to grow, while critics have said it
loosens protections designed to protect investors.
Some aspects of the Jobs Act, such as the ability of
analysts to publish research on IPOs that are being marketed by
their investment banking counterparts, were overwhelmingly
supported by bankers, with 80 percent in favor.
However, they were split on the impact of a rule that allows
companies to file their drafts of their registration statements
confidentially with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Potential problems with this provision came to light earlier
after daily deals company Groupon Inc had public
disagreements with the SEC over accounting issues. Some say that
if Groupon qualified under the Jobs Act, potential investors
would not have discovered these problems until after the
company's IPO.
"By slackening a little on the regulatory reporting
requirements of these IPO companies, the possibility of fraud,
manipulation and inappropriate reporting is increased," said
Brian Eccleston, a partner in the capital markets practice of
BDO USA. "It's a judgment call on how much this has increased,
and it's a tradeoff."