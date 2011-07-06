Bankers Petroleum's Albanian oilfield output misses forecast

July 5 Bankers Petroleum Ltd's BNK.TO second-quarter output from the Patos-Marinza oilfield in Albania was lower than what the Canadian oil and gas company expected as it was forced to shut in production.

Average production for the second quarter was 12,973 barrels of oil per day (bopd), about 1,200 bopd lower than forecast, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The oilfield currently has shut-in production of 1,750 bopd, about 60 percent higher than normal, the company said.

Oil sales increased about 2 percent to 12,152 bopd.

Bankers Petroleum expects exit production in 2011 to range from 16,000-20,000 bopd.