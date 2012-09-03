版本:
BFA-Bankia to receive emergency funds by Sept. 14 -source

MADRID, Sept 3 Spain's national bank rescue fund FROB will approve on Monday a capital injection of between 4 and 5 billion euros in nationalised lender BFA-Bankia, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

"The FROB's committee is expected to approve this afternoon the capital injection of 4-5 billion euros to Bankia, which could receive the money by September 14", the source told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

A spokesman for Bankia declined to comment on the information.

Spain's Economy minister Luis de Guindos had said earlier on Monday that the FROB would inject capital in the next hours. The bank reported on Friday losses of over 4 billion euros ($5 billion) in the first of half of 2012.

