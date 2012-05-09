版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 10日 星期四

Spain takes indirect 45 pct stake in Bankia

MADRID May 9 Spain took an indirect 45 percent stake in bank Bankia and pledged to provide all the capital needed to clean up the troubled lender, the Economy Ministry said in a statemnet on Wednesday.

