版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 9日 星期三 22:22 BJT

Bankia names Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri chairman

MADRID May 9 Spain's troubled lender Bankia said on Wednesday it has named Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri as its new chairman as the government plans a rescue package for the bank.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐