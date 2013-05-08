版本:
2013年 5月 8日

Spanish court calls top bank chairmen as witnesses in Bankia probe

MADRID May 8 A Spanish court has called the chairmen of Santander, BBVA and CaixaBank to testify as witnesses in an investigation into the 2011 initial public offering of nationalised lender Bankia , a High Court spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

The three men are due to appear in court on May 24, she said.
