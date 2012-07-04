UPDATE 5-Spain opens fraud case on ex-Bankia chief Rato

* Lawsuit accuses 33 former executives
* Accusations include fraud and price fixing
* Rato is former IMF chief, Spanish minister
* Bankia seeking 19-billion-euro bailout
By Andrés González and Blanca Rodríguez Piedra
MADRID, July 4 A Spanish court opened a fraud
case on Wednesday against former executives of state-rescued
lender Bankia, including one-time IMF chief Rodrigo
Rato, as public rage engulfs a bank which is in line for the
biggest share of an EU bailout.
The lawsuit was brought by one of Spain's smaller political
parties and accuses 33 officials including Rato - a former
government minister who stood down as Bankia chairman in May -
of fraud, price-fixing and falsifying accounts.
Under Spanish law, the crimes carry jail sentences ranging
from six months to six years but commentators said that while
corporate corruption cases grab the headlines in Spain, they
rarely resulted in convictions.
"It will be a long-running, complicated case," said Pedro
Schwartz, economics professor at San Pablo University in Madrid.
Spaniards are angry with the political and business elites
in general as the government of Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has
imposed austerity policies and had to seek European Union aid
to save a series of banks including Bankia from collapse.
Fury is particularly directed at Bankia as hundreds of
thousands of small savers were persuaded to buy shares in the
lender when it was floated on the stock market in 2011, only to
see their investments all but wiped out in less than a year.
Protesters have staged street demonstrations in their
thousands, banging pots and pans and blowing whistles outside
Bankia branches.
HOODWINKED
"There are many citizens who feel they were hoodwinked,"
said Joaquim Bosch, spokesman for judges group 'Judges for
Democracy'. "It's too early to say whether there were crimes
committed or criminal responsibilities, but it calls for a
thorough investigation."
The case, brought by minority political party UPyD led by
charismatic Basque politician Rosa Diez, is one of many
complaints brought against Bankia, which requested 19 billion
euros ($24 billion) in state aid in May.
Two sources who know the judge assigned to the Bankia case,
Fernando Andreu, say he is likely to handle the probe
aggressively. Andreu is friendly with human rights investigator
Baltasar Garzon, best known for ordering the arrest of former
Chilean military leader Augusto Pinochet in 1998.
The judge will probably group together other cases with this
one, a source with knowledge of the matter said.
In the case brought by the UPyD party, the High Court is
demanding that Rato and other executives appear in person.
Bankia Chief Executive Francisco Verdu, the only director left
at the bank since Rato stepped down in May, announced his
resignation late Wednesday after learning about the probe.
The court also wants former Bank of Spain governor Miguel
Angel Fernandez Ordonez to appear as a witness, alongside the
partner in auditor Deloitte who was in charge of signing off on
Bankia's results, and the chairman of the Spanish stock market
regulator.
"It's a good sign," said a spokesman for a group of
shareholders looking to launch a similar case. "We still have to
be a little cautious because there aren't any formal charges
yet."
SELLING TICKETS FOR THE TITANTIC
The syndicate of banks selling shares in Bankia's initial
public offering was led by Bank of America/Merrill Lynch
, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan and UBS
. Other banks had smaller roles in the deal.
One source at a bank involved in the IPO said it had to hand
over files on the deal. A banker at one of the global
coordinators of the IPO said the banks behind the listing
believed they were safe from legal challenges because risks had
been explained to investors in a prospectus.
"It's like attacking the people who sold the tickets for the
Titanic," he said, asking not to be identified.
The government took over Bankia in May after it became clear
the bank could not cope with losses on indiscriminate lending
during a property boom that collapsed four years ago.
Rato, who was in a former government of the ruling
centre-right People's Party which is now led by Rajoy, was IMF
managing director in 2004-2007.
A spokesman for the Spanish government said: "Regarding
Bankia all we can say is that one must respect an assumption of
innocence and judicial independence."
Bankia holds more than 10 percent of Spanish deposits and is
the biggest bank likely to receive a capital injection when
European bailout funds materialise later this year.
It is unclear in what form the lender will continue trading
once it receives bailout funds, but there is no doubt its image
has been severely damaged by the rescue.
"The name is finished, they will have to find a new one,"
said a high-ranking source at the bank.