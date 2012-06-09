Spain's Bankia investors to start compensation claim

| MADRID, June 9
MADRID, June 9 A group of small shareholders in
Spain's bailed-out Bankia will add to a growing flurry
of legal claims against the bank with a civil claim next week,
as they seek compensation for investments that have been all but
wiped out.
Bankia, at the heart of a banking crisis that looks set to
push Spain to ask for a bailout, has asked for a 19 billion euro
($24 billion) state rescue.
The bank was nationalised less than a year after its listing
on the stock exchange, when an aggressive advertising campaign
encouraged many ordinary Spaniards to invest through their bank
branches.
About 400,000 small shareholders bought the stock, while
around 100,000 others ended up with preference shares as savings
products. Many now claim key information about the state of the
bank could have been withheld from them.
The shares have fallen over 70 percent this year alone as
worries about the real estate holdings of the bank heightened.
Much of Spain's banking troubles stem from the bursting of a
property bubble, fed during the previous decade by low euro zone
interest rates and a global credit boom.
The Spanish Association of Minority Shareholders in Public
Companies, AEMEC, said on Saturday it had put together a group
to pursue a civil claim against Bankia as an issuer, alleging
irregularities in the way the listing was handled, according to
their lawyers Cremades & Calvo-Sotelo.
About 1,000 people have so far shown firm interest in
signing up, the association said.
AEMEC will request information from Bankia next week via a
court petition to build their case, looking at whether
information in the prospectus handed out to shareholders was
omitted, or was misleading.
"They sold us something false with Bankia," said Pedro
Lorenzo, 70, a former driving instructor who retired last year
after business dried up, and who invested just over 7,000 euros
into Bankia shares in the initial public offering (IPO).
"They knew what the bank was like. They didn't tell the
public the truth," he said, adding he blamed "those right at the
top", including the bank's management, the Bank of Spain and the
securities regulator CNMV.
Bankia declined to comment.
POLITICAL EMBARRASSMENT
Other legal claims are also in the works, including one by a
consumer group, and last week the backlash against the handling
of Bankia took a new turn when Spain's public prosecutor opened
an investigation.
That probe, instigated by advocacy group "Clean Hands",
could end up at the High Court. A small political party has also
said it is seeking to launch criminal proceedings.
These claims could end up being directed at Spanish
authorities like the Bank of Spain or Bankia's management,
including former chairman Rodrigo Rato, who oversaw the listing.
Mainstream political parties have so far shied away from a
full-on inquiry that could be embarrassing - Rato served as
economy minister when the ruling People's Party was last in
power.
The investment banks that advised Bankia on its listing
could also end up being dragged into inquiries. Ignacio Aragon,
a lawyer at Cremades, said they would study whether to bring the
banks into the claim. These included Bank of America Merrill
Lunch, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan and
UBS.
Some small shareholders have said they felt pressured into
buying the shares, and were hounded with calls to their homes
and told to switch their savings investments to Bankia shares.
Lorenzo, the ex-driving instructor, said he did not blame
Bankia employees in bank branches for his decision to buy
shares.
"They didn't pressure me ... I've bought shares in other
things before," he said. But he said he was offered the shares
just after his 4 percent savings investment expired, which the
bank would not renew. His Bankia investment has lost him over
5,000 euros so far.
"What I want is my money back," Lorenzo said.