Bankia shares open 26.75 pct down after bailout request

MADRID May 28 Shares in troubled Spanish lender Bankia fell 26.75 percent when trading resumed after stock market regulator CNMV suspended it on Friday, before the bank asked for a 23.5 billion euros bailout.

The bank revealed a 2.979 billion euro ($3.73 billion) loss for 2011 after restating its accounts and its parent company BFA (Banco Financiero y de Ahorros) is also set to report heavy losses on Monday.

