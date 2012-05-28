Bankia shares open 26.75 pct down after bailout request

BRIEF-Aimmune Therapeutics provides update on ongoing AR101 phase 3 program for peanut allergy
* Aimmune therapeutics provides update on ongoing ar101 phase 3 program for peanut allergy based on fda feedback
MADRID May 28 Shares in troubled Spanish lender Bankia fell 26.75 percent when trading resumed after stock market regulator CNMV suspended it on Friday, before the bank asked for a 23.5 billion euros bailout.
The bank revealed a 2.979 billion euro ($3.73 billion) loss for 2011 after restating its accounts and its parent company BFA (Banco Financiero y de Ahorros) is also set to report heavy losses on Monday.
* Aimmune therapeutics provides update on ongoing ar101 phase 3 program for peanut allergy based on fda feedback
NEW YORK/BOSTON, Feb 16 New York state on Thursday announced final regulations requiring banks and insurers to meet minimum cyber-security standards and report breaches to regulators as part of an effort to combat a surge in cyber crime and limit damages to consumers.
* Webmd reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results