Bankia calls in Spiderman to boost deposit drive

MADRID May 30 Nationalised Spanish lender
Bankia is offering a Spiderman towel to young
investors as part of a drive to hold onto deposits after being
taken over by the state in the biggest bank rescue in Spain's
history.
The bank, which holds around 10 percent of Spanish deposits,
is offering the prize to youngsters if they manage to save 300
euros ($380) by the end of the month. For every 50 euros saved,
account holders can enter a draw for a trip to New York.
The drive to push up deposits comes as competitors such as
online bank ING Direct embark on aggressive advertising
campaigns to poach accounts after a report of a deposit run in
early May after the state takeover was announced.
New Chief Executive Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri said on
Saturday the situation had normalised since then and he expected
deposits to be higher in June than they were at the end of last
year.
Spain's fourth largest bank is in line for a 23.5 billion
euro state rescue after it became clear the lender could not
handle losses stemming from a property crash and compounded by a
recession.