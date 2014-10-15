UPDATE 1-GE considers sale of Polish unit Bank BPH

* GE "analysing strategic possibilities" of selling BPH
* Now owns nearly 90 pct of shares
* Polish financial regulator KNF signals may oppose sale
* KNF cites "unfulfilled commitments" of shareholders
(Adds reaction from financial watchdog, details)
WARSAW, Oct 15 General Electric Co is
considering selling its Polish business Bank BPH, BPH
said in a statement on Wednesday.
Bank BPH said that General Electric, which owns nearly 90
percent of the bank's shares through three subsidiaries, has
informed BPH that it is "analysing strategic possibilities" of
selling the bank's shares.
Bank BPH, Poland's 10-largest bank by assets, has a market
capitalisation of $961 million.
Poland's financial watchdog KNF issued a statement following
Bank BPH's announcement signalling it could oppose the plan.
A KNF statement said: "KNF attaches great importance to the
fulfillment of commitments by majority shareholders of banks,
especially those commitments that have not been fulfilled."
"Any potential unilateral actions of a shareholder, without
seeking KNF's consent, could form a basis of supervisory action
against the investor not fulfilling the commitments," KNF said.
A KNF spokesman declined to provide further details. GE was
not immediately available to comment.
Poland's banking sector is going through major
consolidation, with the country's largest lender PKO BP
, its top rival Bank Pekao, and the No.3 player
BZ WBK all signalling they would look into possible
acquisitions.
The banks are mostly owned by foreign players, with Italy's
UniCredit controlling Pekao and Banco Santander
running BZ WBK.
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig. Editing by Jane Merriman)