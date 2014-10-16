版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 16日 星期四 16:16 BJT

GE mulls selling Bank BPH as it shifts towards industry

WARSAW Oct 16 General Electrics Co is considering selling its majority stake in Polish Bank BPH as part of GE's wider shift away from finance and towards industry, GE Capital said on Thursday.

"It is GE's broader strategy to shift its earnings mix to 75 percent industrial and 25 percent financial, with GE Capital focusing on growing our core, commercial business," a GE Capital's spokeswoman, Katja Antila, said.

"The Bank would be better positioned to realize its full potential, if it was aligned with a company that had a strong commitment to its business plan and growth strategy," Antila said. (Reporting By Marcin Goettig; Writing by Wiktor Szary)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐