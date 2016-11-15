Deloitte, SETL create blockchain-based contactless payment card

| LONDON
LONDON Nov 15 London-based fintech company SETL
and global auditing firm Deloitte have joined forces
to produce a contactless card that enables retail payments to be
processed and settled almost instantly by the means of
blockchain technology.
The payment card, which has been successfully tested by 100
users and is expected to go into commerical production by the
end of 2017, has been created for customers of FTSE 250-listed
Metro Bank. The test-users used their cards to pay for cupcakes
in sterling, with both customers' and merchants' bank balances
updated in "live-time".
"This is fiat currency, it's real money," said SETL CEO
Peter Randall, who earlier co-founded equities exchange Chi-X.
"It's not a form of cryptocurrency or anything else; it's money
you can go and take out of the bank and spend."
Blockchain, which originated in the digital currency
bitcoin, works as a web-based transaction-processing and
settlement system.
It creates a "golden record" of any given set of data that
is automatically replicated for all parties in a secure network,
eliminating any need for third-party verification, and allowing
for payments to be settled in a matter of seconds.
Critics say blockchain technology has not yet proven its
scalability; bitcoin's blockchain at the moment processes fewer
than 300,000 transactions per day. But SETL says it can process
billions of transactions per day, or tens of thousands per
second, allowing it to compete with the large card networks,
which process around 2,000 to 3,000 transactions per second.
The payment card uses Deloitte's "Smart Identity" blockchain
system, with customer identity records stored and certified by
Deloitte and then sent to SETL to set up user credentials.
"(This) underlines the importance, in the new distributed
ledger world, of identity management," said Deloitte partner
David Myers.
SETL's Randall said the payment card would allow merchants
to offer payment services to their customers for a much lower
cost than the card providers that currently dominate the market.
"What this allows people to do is to effectively make a
payment from their account to the merchant's account, completely
encrypted end-to-end, without having to go through all the
existing very expensive legacy infrastructure," he said.
SETL is part of the Financial Conduct Authority's regulatory
sandbox - an arena for start-ups to experiment with new
technologies without incurring all the normal regulatory
consequences of engaging in the activity in question - and has
been issued with an e-money licence by the FCA.
"Retail payments have for too long been dominated by a few
players to the detriment of customers," said Metro Bank CEO
Craig Donaldson.
"Given all the potential that blockchain has to offer, we
hope that the success of today's test will play a key role in
moving us a step closer to providing a more efficient and
flexible service for customers."
(Reporting by Jemima Kelly; editing by Mark Heinrich)