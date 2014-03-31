UK steps up scrutiny on traders' activity on benchmark rates

LONDON, March 31 Britain's financial industry
watchdog plans to step up its scrutiny of whether banks have
strong enough controls on their traders behaviour and if lessons
have been learned from recent Libor rigging controversies.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said the review of the
risk that traders manipulate key benchmarks is a central part of
its 2014/15 business plan, published on Monday. The FCA said its
annual funding requirement will be 446.4 million pounds ($742.7
million), up 3.3 percent from the previous year.
The watchdog will also look at whether investment banks are
handling potential conflicts of interest adequately and ensuring
confidential information received in one part of the business is
not abused by a different part of the business.
($1 = 0.6011 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Freya Berry)