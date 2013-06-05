Me & My Money: Arkadi Kuhlmann

| CHICAGO, June 5
CHICAGO, June 5 Long-time banking innovator
Arkadi Kuhlmann likes to take control of his own money. That's
hardly surprising for an executive who introduced consumers to
direct, branchless banking as the founder of ING Direct Canada
in 1996.
Kuhlmann expanded to the United States four years later, with
ING Direct USA (now CapitalOne 360 ). It became the
country's largest savings bank and No. 1 direct bank, with more
than $84 billion in deposits and 7.8 million customers.
Kuhlmann, now in his 60s and residing in Delaware, is about
to launch a new startup bank, ZenBanx Inc, whose slogan is
"around the corner, around the world." It will be the sixth bank
he has founded over the course of his career, which he started
as a business professor shortly after graduating from the
University of Western Ontario.
Reuters caught up with him at C2-MTL, a leadership
entrepreneurship conference in Montreal in May, to talk about
how he deals with his own finances.
Q: Were you interested in money as a kid growing up in
Toronto?
A: I wasn't interested in finance at all. I was interested
in nature - geography, geology, that kind of stuff. My mother
was in finance. She was an accountant, a finance person, and she
was sort of my signpost.
Q: As a banker, are you a pretty good saver?
A: I got that drilled into me early from my mother. If you
never save anything and get told at age 35 that you have to
save, it's a bit like saying you gotta start running. I think
it's very difficult to do.
Q: You became interested in making money when you were a
university professor and your fiancée ditched you for a
stockbroker?
A: I was at the University of Western Ontario. She says, "I
gotta give you your ring back. I can't get married. I can't live
with you as a student-professor-teacher - you don't make enough
money." So it broke my heart. I went down to the bulletin board.
The highest-paying jobs at the time were in business and
accounting, and I said, "Okay, I'm going to go be a millionaire
by the age of 30." And then I went into business and made money.
Q: What are your indulgences?
A: I have a retreat in Georgian Bay (Ontario). It's on a
little island because I like Canadiana, I like the northern
Canadian woods. I spend money on that place. It's the place
where friends get together, so it's actually a gathering place.
I love to sail so I have a small sailboat.
I ride two Harleys. The reason I started with bikes was
because when I was at university I didn't have any money for a
car. Do you have any idea how hard it is to get a date when you
don't have a car?
Q: Who manages your money?
A: I manage it myself. I'm not a trader; I don't sit in
front of the screen. You shouldn't be too much mucking around
with stuff. The science has proven that if you keep trying to
make adjustments all the time, you end with the average or below
the average. You need to avoid the ups and downs. But there is a
time when you need to make adjustments.
One thing I do is diversify but not too much, so I don't
have 100 stocks. I also found an interesting little rule that
works really, really well: If a stock goes up 30 percent, I sell
it. If it goes down 20 percent, I sell it. We get carried away
too much with our winners and we hang on to our losers too long.
We have too much emotion tied up in it.
Q: You believe in direct involvement?
A: There's nothing more discouraging than to put money into
a mutual fund or some kind of a venture and other people lose
the money for you. The emotional damage to you of having no
control is horrible, and you'll never invest again.
Q: What advice would you give to investors in today's
market?
A: My philosophy is stay simple. The statistics are if you
buy 10 stocks, you actually know those 10 stocks because you buy
the product, like Levi's, or whatever it is. I don't know why we
have more mutual funds than stocks. It doesn't make any sense to
me.