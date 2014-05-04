Norway picks Citi as custodian of wealth fund over JPMorgan -FT

BRIEF-Rockwell Diamonds provides update on interim liquidation orders against co's units in South Africa
* Rockwell provides further update regarding interim liquidation orders against three subsidiaries in South Africa
May 4 Norway picked Citigroup over rival U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase & Co Inc as custodian of its sovereign oil wealth fund, the world's biggest at $865 billion, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.
Officials at the banks were not immediately available for comment.
The award of a seven-year contract is set to be announced this week, the paper said.
Citi, the fourth-largest custodian in the world with about $14.5 trillion in assets under custody and sub-custody, last year combined its investor services unit - which includes custody - with its trading business, the paper said.
JPMorgan, with more than $20 trillion in assets under custody, is among the top three globally with State Street Corp and Bank of New York Mellon Corp, took similar steps almost two years ago, the paper said.
JPMorgan has been hiring staff and investing hundreds of millions of dollars annually in the custodian business in the past few years, the paper said.
While the loss of Norway's oil fund as a client is a disappointment, the bank hopes to win at least two similar- sized mandates in the near future, people familiar with the business told the Financial Times. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Eric Walsh)
* Rockwell provides further update regarding interim liquidation orders against three subsidiaries in South Africa
NEW YORK, April 21 They call themselves "water protectors" and describe the Dakota Access pipeline ferrying crude oil across America as "the black snake."
CHICAGO, April 21 Target Corp, Wal-Mart Stores Inc and other retailers are shelving considerations to move supply bases closer to the United States in the face of a possible border tax, banking instead on killing support for the tax idea in Congress.