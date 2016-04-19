CommerceWest Bank broke U.S. money laundering laws -Fed

BRIEF-Nevada Governor says Tesla investing $350 mln in additional capital
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
WASHINGTON, April 19 CommerceWest Bank has violated U.S. money laundering laws and agreed to improve its board oversight and reporting of suspicious activity, the Federal Reserve said on Tuesday.
The Irvine, California-based bank did not immediately return requests seeking comment.
The bank, which serves businesses throughout southern California, has also agreed to fix deficient due diligence on customer accounts and review transactions from Sept. 1, 2014, to March 31, 2015, the Fed said in a statement.
CommerceWest is required by U.S. and state regulators to show how it would comply with rules on reporting transactions of more than $10,000 by one person on one business day, the Fed said.
CommerceWest had total assets of $528.74 million as of Dec. 31, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp website.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Richard Chang)
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.
TOKYO, Jan 18 Toshiba Corp is in talks to sell a minority stake in its flash memory business to U.S. chips business partner Western Digital Corp in a bid to boost its capital base, a source briefed on the discussions said on Wednesday.