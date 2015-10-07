U.S. consumer watchdog wants partial ban on arbitration clauses

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 7 Banks and credit card
companies may not force customers to sign away their legal
rights to take part in class action lawsuits, under an
early-stage U.S. government proposal that is likely to draw ire
from Wall Street.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said on Wednesday
the proposal marked the first step in the process of potentially
drafting regulations to ban certain "free pass" arbitration
clauses, often buried in fine print, that consumers must sign
off on when opening financial accounts.
Banks, credit card companies, lenders and broker dealers
typically use such clauses as a way to shield themselves from
lawsuits and lower their legal costs. Signers cannot file claims
in federal courts, and have to resolve disputes individually
through privately appointed arbitrators.
"The essence of the proposals we have under consideration is
that they would get rid of this free pass that prevents
consumers from holding their financial providers directly
accountable for the harm they cause when they violate the law,"
CFPB Director Richard Cordray said in prepared remarks he plans
to deliver at a hearing on the topic in Denver, Colorado.
"Companies should not be able to place themselves above the
law and evade public accountability by inserting the magic word
'arbitration' in a document and dictating the favorable
consequences," he said.
Arbitration clauses have long been a target of consumer
advocacy groups which say they curb legal rights. But Wall
Street banks have historically opposed any efforts to chip away
at arbitration clauses.
The 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law gave both the
CFPB and the Securities and Exchange Commission the power to
restrict or ban arbitration clauses, and it also required the
CFPB to study pre-dispute arbitration clauses.
Some Democrats in Congress have urged the SEC to write a
rule, but the agency has not taken up the issue so far.
The CFPB, by contrast, is inching toward action.
In March, the CFPB released its arbitration clause study
which found that few consumers actually seek individual relief
through arbitrations even though millions are eligible for group
settlements. The vast majority of consumers do not even know if
they are subject to an arbitration clause, the study showed.
The CFPB on Wednesday published an outline of proposals it
will consider.
Not all arbitration clauses would be banned. Individual
disputes, for instance, could still be resolved through
arbitration.
But it would prohibit companies from including clauses that
block class action lawsuits. Companies that choose to use
arbitration clauses for individual cases would have to submit
information to the CFPB concerning any claims filed and awards
issued.
The plan would apply to credit cards, checking and deposit
accounts, prepaid cards, money transfer services, certain auto
loans, auto title loans, payday loans, private student loans and
installment loans.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Richard Chang)