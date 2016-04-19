Finance chiefs call for urgent collaboration on fintech risks

LONDON, April 19 (IFR) - Senior finance executives called on banks, regulators and new start-ups to collaborate to ensure a wave of financial technology innovation does not pose a systemic risk to the industry.

"Technology-enabled innovations bring a new set of risks to the financial system, both conduct and prudential," said the group of chairmen and chief executives from some of the world's largest financial institutions, investors and regulators, brought together by the World Economic Forum.

The report, released on Tuesday, said the financial industry "is at an inflection point" due to technological change, regulatory uncertainty and the current macroeconomic environment. That has fueled a trend towards cutting out the intermediary roles undertaken by traditional banks and created a new playing field to win customers.

The report said that as well as risks from new entrants, the industry needs to be on guard that traditional financial firms or staff do not take more risks in their fight to keep customers.

The group's steering committee includes HSBC chairman Douglas Flint, US clearing house DTCC CEO Michael Bodson, Deutsche Bank co-CEO John Cryan, UBS chairman Axel Weber, Deutsche Boerse CEO Carsten Kengeter and Algebris Investments CEO David Serra.

Financial technology, or 'fintech', is growing rapidly and can help cut costs, improve risk management, diversify risk and increase competition across banking. But it also needs to be monitored and harnessed, the group said.

"There is an urgent need both for the private sector and financial supervisors to collaborate" to foster competition between traditional firms and new entrants, "while also preserving system stability in light of technological advancement," it said.

Six areas of potential risks flagged by the group include a greater threat of industry misconduct, such as predatory algorithmic trading activity, and threats to the security of data, particularly from hacking and other forms of cyber risk.

The other four areas highlighted are potential losses to consumers from new sources of funding, such as peer-to-peer lending; market electronification like high frequency trading; new payments systems; and regulatory arbitrage, if inconsistent treatment of innovation allows some firms to fall through the regulatory cracks.

The paper said governments, supervisors and the private sector now need to discuss a number of issues, including defining the boundaries that determine which customer data can be used for business purposes. (Reporting by Steve Slater)