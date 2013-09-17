CORRECTED-The battle to secure German shipping lender HSH

(Corrects chief executive's name to 'Constantin von
Oesterreich' in paragraph 24, corrects bank name to HSH
throughout, ECJ to EC and Baffin to Bafin, due to technical
fault with text system)
* EC decision due next year, bank 'confident' of no further
EU measures
* Management believes HSH should stay in public ownership
By Laura Noonan
HAMBURG, Sept 17 Once the beacon of a brave new
future for Germany's publicly-owned regional banks, HSH Nordbank
is now a focal point of concern over the sector.
The Hamburg and Kiel-based bank earned its trail-blazer
status by attracting 1.25 billion euros from US investor J.C.
Flowers in 2006 and touting plans to list a significant minority
of its equity on the stock market.
Now it is blazing a very different trail - the first
Landesbanken to return to the European Commission for approval
after it regretted a 2011 decision to hand back some of its
original post-crisis bailout and asked for it to be re-instated.
Two of the bank's shareholders told Reuters they were
concerned about the prospect of the European Commission (EC)
imposing future restructuring measures on the bank, whose core
shipping market is in a recession that may last two more years.
"We are riding the razor's edge - and it will stay like this
for a while," one shareholder said, voicing fears that the EC
would not be satisfied with HSH's business plan and would order
the bank to be closed.
The bank's shareholders are the City State of Hamburg and
the State of Schleswig-Holstein (85.4 percent), the Savings
Banks Association of Schleswig-Holstein (5.3 percent) and J.C.
Flowers, whose stake has fallen to 9.3 percent from 26.6 percent
after it was diluted by state-funded bailout.
HSH itself is more optimistic about its EC prospects. "The
bank is confident that the measures from the European Union will
not be changed," said a source familiar with HSH's position.
"The EC understands that the earlier measures were substantial."
HSH has already reduced its balance sheet from 210 billion
euros in 2008 to 120 billion euros at June 2013, a speed of
deleveraging unmatched in Germany.
Its refocused core business includes a regional corporate
bank, lending for real estate, energy and infrastructure and
some shipping business, and serving the savings banks.
That core generated pre tax profits of 131 million euros in
the first half of 2013, against a pre tax loss of 30 million
euros a year earlier.
"(When the decision comes) the bank will have proven for
almost two years that the business model is working," said a
second source familiar with the bank's position. "There is a
client base we can build up."
The EC said the investigation, which was announced in June,
is ongoing and declined to comment further.
Despite the uncertainty, a third source close to HSH told
Reuters it was still a "normal functioning bank". Job
applications continue to flow in from graduates and executives
at other big banks. The Christmas party still takes place.
"If there are more (EU) measures, that could change
everything," he admitted, adding that the situation at HSH "is
not the easiest one". HSH has already shed more than 2,000
staff, with many who remained only kept after reapplying for
their positions.
THE SHIPPING IMPLOSION
The model ships that adorn the lobby of HSH's low-rise
Hamburg headquarters serve as a constant reminder of the losses
that halted the bank's onward march and set it on a very
different course.
In 2009, largely because of the poor performance of its
shipping loans portfolio, HSH found itself with a massive
capital hole and succumbed to a 3 billion cash injection from
its majority state owners, plus an extra 10 billion euros in
guarantees against future losses on certain types of loans.
The bailout carried a hefty cost - so far 3 billion euros
has been paid back by way of interest and other charges - but it
allows HSH to meet its capital requirements without needing
direct equity injections, since the guarantee reduces the bank's
risk weighted assets (which capital is measured against).
The cost influenced the 2011 decision to reduce the
guarantee, a controversial choice, even now. One person familiar
with the situation terms said management was too fixed on
telling a 'good story' and failed to appreciate changes that
were coming down the line.
Two others disagree. "There's a difference between a bad
decision and a bad outcome," said a source familiar with J.C.
Flowers' position. "Based on the information at the time, the
chances of what happened happening were very low."
What happened was, "the shipping industry deteriorated
surprisingly," said the first source familiar with HSH's
position. "The regulatory requirements changed, not in a way the
industry expected, the hurdles went up."
How to solve the guarantee problem proved divisive. J.C.
Flowers put forward a proposal for a private sector solution,
led by its investors, that would not have triggered a mandatory
state aid review. The bank instead decided to go with a proposal
from its two state shareholders.
The first source familiar with the bank's position said J.C.
Flowers' proposal would not have eliminated the prospect of a
new EC investigation, since the bank has fallen behind on its
Disapproved business plan and could be reviewed on that basis.
Another European headwind could come from the European
Central Bank's asset quality review. On August 30, HSH's chief
executive Constantin von Oesterreich told Reuters he "presumed"
the review would lead to the bank having to make extra loan loss
provisions.
His staff are not too concerned about the extra day-to-day
demands of ECB supervision. Two sources familiar with the
situation told Reuters that German supervisor Bafin was already
holding a daily liquidity call with HSH.
"We were always under special watch in the last year," said
one of the sources. "I don't know how it could be tougher."
If there are any further capital demands, the chances of HSH
trying to fill them with private cash seem remote. "It knows
today, much more than before, that this bank belongs in the
publicly-organised structure," said the first source familiar
with the bank.
