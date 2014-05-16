Goldman Sachs shareholders approve pay plan for top executives

IRVING, Texas May 16 Goldman Sachs shareholders voted to approve management's executive compensation plan.

A major proxy advisory firm recommended shareholders vote against the Goldman Sachs' non-binding motion on executive compensation plan, saying it pays its top staff too much.

Shareholders rejected a proposal that would have allowed stockholders to nominate directors to the board of the banking giant. (Reporting by Eileen O'Grady; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)