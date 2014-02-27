Veteran DCM banker Hutson leaves BofAML

LONDON, Feb 27 (IFR) - Giles Hutson, European head of corporate banking and debt capital markets at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, has left the bank, said sources close to the situation on Thursday.

Hutson is not leaving for another bank, according to a well informed source, but has decided to retire from the industry.

Hutson reported to Paul Richards and Fernando Vicario, co-heads of EMEA corporate banking and DCM.

A veteran debt banker, who spent much of his career at Morgan Stanley, before joining BofAML in 2010, Hutson has worked in syndicate and DCM roles, covering corporates, emerging markets and sovereign, supranational and agencies.

BofAML was not immediately available for comment.