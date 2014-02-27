Veteran DCM banker Hutson leaves BofAML

BRIEF-Viacom Inc announces launch of Global Product Development Group
* Announced launch of Global Product Development Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Feb 27 (IFR) - Giles Hutson, European head of corporate banking and debt capital markets at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, has left the bank, said sources close to the situation on Thursday.
Hutson is not leaving for another bank, according to a well informed source, but has decided to retire from the industry.
Hutson reported to Paul Richards and Fernando Vicario, co-heads of EMEA corporate banking and DCM.
A veteran debt banker, who spent much of his career at Morgan Stanley, before joining BofAML in 2010, Hutson has worked in syndicate and DCM roles, covering corporates, emerging markets and sovereign, supranational and agencies.
BofAML was not immediately available for comment.
April 25 Tensions between Elliott Management and specialty metals maker Arconic Inc escalated on Tuesday, as the hedge fund spurned a truce offered by the company and urged shareholders to elect all four of its director nominees.
BOSTON/DETROIT, April 25 Greenlight Capital, which has been pressuring General Motors Co to restructure its share class, said on Tuesday it believed the automaker's shareholders "will vote with their wallets" on the hedge fund's two-class stock proposal and slate of board nominees.