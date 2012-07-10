NEWSMAKER-Old-school banker left picking up pieces at Barclays

| LONDON, July 10
LONDON, July 10 Ever the gentleman, Marcus Agius
quit as chairman of Barclays last week in a doomed
attempt to protect Bob Diamond, who was resisting calls to step
down as chief executive over the rigging of interest rates by
the British bank's traders.
Admirers say Agius showed integrity by placing the good of
the bank above his own interest, but as post-mortem criticism of
the Diamond era intensifies, his loyalty to the brash American
may go down in banking history as his worst failing.
"I deserve blame for being among the first to succumb to the
myth of Diamond's indispensability," former Barclays CEO Martin
Taylor said in a Financial Times column on Monday about whether
he himself should have sacked Diamond after a crisis over
investments in Russia in 1998.
In a thinly-veiled criticism of Agius, Taylor went on to say
that "some in Barclays were still in thrall (to that myth) days
ago", even though the unfolding rate-fixing scandal was making
Diamond's position untenable.
Diamond stepped down the day after Agius did and the
outgoing chairman was called back to hold the fort. On Tuesday,
it will be his turn to answer questions by a panel of lawmakers
trying to uncover what went wrong at Barclays.
While Diamond, 60, has made headlines for years over his
bonuses and bold but risky business moves, Agius, 65, was little
known to the wider public until this scandal broke.
"If you want to define him, I would say he is the antithesis
of brash," said one former colleague at the investment bank
Lazard, where Agius spent 34 years and rose to be chairman of
the London arm before he became Barclays chairman in 2007.
"He is charming and impeccably well mannered. He is an
old-school banker typical of his generation and very proper. He
will not tolerate rudeness or bad manners," said the colleague.
Educated at Britain's elite Cambridge University, then at
the prestigious Harvard Business School, Agius's long career at
Lazard and his marriage to a member of the Rothschild banking
dynasty place him at the heart of London's business aristocracy.
Always perfectly groomed, he speaks with the accent of
Britain's privileged classes, in a measured but authoritative
tone. A member of White's, one of London's oldest gentlemen's
clubs, he enjoys skiing, sailing and shooting according to his
entry in Debrett's, the who's who of British high society.
SHAREHOLDER REVOLT
Far from challenging the get-rich-quick culture of the City
of London financial district, he repeatedly approved huge pay
packets for the controversial Diamond even though these caused
endless bad publicity for Barclays.
In an embarrassing scene, he was heckled and mocked at the
bank's latest Annual General Meeting, in April, as he argued
that Barclays had to pay the market rate for an executive of
Diamond's calibre.
Almost 27 percent of Barclays shareholders voted against the
decision to grant Diamond 80 percent of his maximum 3.4
million-pound ($5.3 million) bonus even though, in his own
words, 2011 returns had been "unacceptable".
Agius apologised to shareholders for badly communicating the
bank's pay strategy and promised to "materially" increase
dividends, but the shareholder revolt contributes to the
emerging picture of a weak chairman who over-indulged Diamond.
Yet several bankers who have worked closely with Agius at
Lazard and Barclays told Reuters that he stood out as a man of
high moral standards in the fast-and-loose City, using words
like "upstanding", "decent" and "respected" to describe him.
"He is very different from the greed-obsessed generation. He
is one of the few bankers that you would always deeply respect
and look up to. He is a model for us all," said one banker,
reminiscing about Agius's considerate management style.
"When I was very junior and still a no-one at Lazard, he
wrote good words about me to my boss as I had won a mandate on a
very small deal. I was amazed that he noticed and complimented
me in a very elegant way."
But the rate-fixing scandal will undoubtedly leave a stain
on this otherwise flattering portrait. Agius will exit Barclays
under a cloud and has also resigned from his position as
chairman of the British Bankers' Association (BBA).
The BBA is in charge of compiling the London Interbank
Offered Rate or Libor, an interest rate that underpins trillions
of dollars' worth of transactions worldwide, from information
submitted by banks.
The revelation that Barclays traders had massaged the
figures they submitted to the BBA to try and manipulate Libor
was what started the scandal that cost Agius and Diamond their
jobs.