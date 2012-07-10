HIGHLIGHTS: Parliament hearing with Barclays' Agius

LONDON, July 10 Barclays Chairman
Marcus Agius faced a grilling by British lawmakers on Tuesday as
part of a probe into the Libor interest rate rigging scandal.
Following are comments from Agius from the hearing in
parliament's Treasury Select Committee:
ON DIAMOND'S RESIGNATION
"I had a conversation with my board who were not in a
happy place as you can imagine. Just the non-executives, we had
a telephonic board meeting, at which we discussed what had
happened. We concluded that we had no choice but to call for
his resignation."
ON BREAKING THE NEWS TO DIAMOND
"We explained what had happened ... he was utterly depressed
as you can imagine. The conversation was not long. He asked for
time to talk to his family, and we left confident that if he
hadn't already made the decision, that he would make the right
decision."
ON THE BOE'S ROLE IN DIAMOND'S RESIGNATION
Question: Did you have any conversations about Mr Diamond's
position with the govenor of the Bank of England?
"Yes. We went to see him and we had a conversation, the two
of us (Sir Michael Rake and Agius) with him, at which it was
made very plain to us that Bob Diamond no longer enjoyed the
support of his regulators."
ON WHEN AGIUS HEARD ABOUT THE LIBOR RIGGING
"I was notified first of the investigation and that was the
first I heard of any of these practices - or the possibilty of
any of these practices - in April 2010."
ON WHEN FIRST KNEW OF POSSIBLE CRIMINALITY
"As we searched through our records and as we searched
through our emails, and our voice recordings, we discovered the
criminality, to use your expression, and instead of sitting on
that, we naturally disclosed that and in fact we turned up the
volume, or whatever the expression is, on the level of activity
we did to see just how much we could discover, and we left no
stone unturned.
My recollection is that was in the early months of 2011."
ON WHY MANAGEMENT DID NOT SEE THE LIBOR MANIPULATION
"It did not occur to us, as I said, our principal concern
was the state of the funding market rather than the operation of
the Libor market as a technical matter.
"If your question is 'should we have asked those questions',
evidently we should have done but as I said at the time we were
more preoccupied, we were at a moment of existentail risk."
DOES THE MANIPULATION REFLECT A POOR CULTURE
"I think it reflects the extraordinary times that existed
then." Asked does it not reflect your procedures or compliance?
"No. Of course not. Of course not. That is not behaviour that
would be in the normal course."
ON WHO WAS RESPONSIBLE
"That decision was taken by a certain individual but did not
come up to the board."
Asked who who would have taken that decision? "I don't
know."
ON DIAMOND'S CONVERSATION WITH BOE'S TUCKER
"I was not aware of that note, or that conversation taking
place with Paul Tucker until quite recently. Did I talk to John
Varley about our anxieties about funding? Yes I did."
ON THE LIBOR MARKET
"For many years the activities of the Libor market were seen
to be low risk because the passage of the Libor rate was very
constant, the spreads were very narrow, very little happened and
secondly because of the way the Libor rate is struck the
chances that anybody could manipulate the rate successfully was
deemed to be very very low."
ON THE PUBLIC OUTCRY
"The solution we devised was that the four senior executive
officers who were on the deck when these matters occurred should
recognise their responsibilities by forgoing their bonuses.
"We hoped obviously that would be deemed proportionate.
Evidently we were wrong because the public outcry afterwards was
extraordinarily great."
ON THE DILEMMA FACING BARCLAYS
"So as we went into that weekend I was faced as Chairman
with the dilemma that there was far greater reputational damage
than we had anticipated, and certainly far greater than we had
sought, that there was a requirement for some further action
from the bank."
ON THE ISSUE OF PAY
"We have tried very hard to manage compensation down, we
have tried very hard to achieve a far better balance as between
the shareholders and between the employers. But there's a
natural limit to how far we can go.
"If we reduce the payment of our people too fast, they
leave, if we don't go fast enough, our shareholders vote us out,
we have to somehow strike that balance.
"I do believe that we have done as much as we could in the
circumstances, and I think we have a long way to go, I'm
completely sympathetic to shareholders."
ON THE FSA LETTER
"I think this is a very important letter and one we took
very seriously. I have not had another letter similar to this.
"I don't wish to be pedantic but I don't regard this as
damning. I regard this as a firm letter from our regulator. I
think this is a very important letter and one we took very
seriously. I have not had another letter similar to this."
ON THE RELATIONSHIP WITH THE REGULATOR
Question: What word would you like to try and summarise your
relationship with the regulator? Strained? Difficult?
"Strained I think would be reasonable."
ON DIAMOND SEVERANCE PACKAGE
"Bob Diamond has voluntarily decided to forgo any deferred
consideration and deferred bonuses to which he otherwise would
have been entitled to. The maximum amount would be 20 million
pounds."
ON SHAREHOLDER OPINION
"The message we received, in strong terms, from the market,
was that the one outcome the shareholders did not want to see
was the removal of Bob Diamond (..) they believed in him as very
effective chief executive."