FSA made scathing attack on Barclays behavior

| LONDON, July 10
LONDON, July 10 Britain's financial watchdog
said Barclays frequently argued for regulatory
approaches "which are at the aggressive end of interpretation",
in a scathing letter to the bank in April that was released on
Tuesday.
"The cumulative effect... has been to leave us with an
impression that Barclays has a tendency continually to seek
advantage from complex structures or favourable regulatory
interpretations," the letter sent by Financial Services
Authority Chairman Adair Turner, dated April 10.
The letter was sent to Barclays Chairman Marcus Agius. Two
parts of the letter were redacted before it was given to UK
lawmakers before Agius appeared before them on Tuesday.