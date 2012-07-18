Carney says facts around Libor "deeply troubling"

OTTAWA, July 18 Bank of Canada Governor Mark
Carney said on Wednesday the facts that have emerged around the
setting of the benchmark Libor interest rate are "deeply
troubling."
"It's not just a question of the structure of the index,
which (U.S. Federal Reserve) Chairman Bernanke rightly described
yesterday as structurally flawed. But it's active, conscious,
repeated manipulation of that index," Carney told reporters.
Carney chairs the Financial Stability Board, an
international task force that seeks to set global standards for
banks, insurers and financial markets.