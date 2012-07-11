UK lawmakers to grill Barclays, FSA execs on Libor

LONDON, July 11 A panel of UK lawmakers will
quiz Jerry del Missier, the former chief operating officer of
Barclays, and the head of Britain's financial regulator
to give evidence on Monday in the Libor interest rate rigging
scandal.
The Treasury Select Committee said del Missier will appear
on Monday at 1500 GMT, followed by Adair Turner, executive
chairman of the Financial Services Authority.
Turner will be joined by Andrew Bailey, the FSA's head of
banking supervision, and Tracey McDermott, the FSA's acting
director of enforcement.
The committee has been grilling people on what they knew
about the interest rate rigging scandal at Barclays that erupted
two weeks ago.