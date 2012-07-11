UPDATE 1-UK lawmakers to grill Barclays, FSA execs on Libor

LONDON, July 11 A panel of UK lawmakers will
question Adair Turner, the head of Britain's financial
regulator, as well as Barclays' former chief operating
officer, Jerry del Missier, on Monday in the Libor interest rate
rigging scandal.
The Treasury Select Committee said del Missier will appear
on Monday at 1500 GMT, followed by Turner, executive chairman of
the Financial Services Authority, at 1545 GMT.
Barclays was fined $450 million by U.S. and UK authorities
for manipulating the benchmark Libor interbank interest rate.
That sparked a crisis at the bank and became a major
political issue in Britain regarding who knew what at Barclays,
regulators and in government.
Turner will be joined by Andrew Bailey, the FSA's head of
banking supervision, and Tracey McDermott, the FSA's acting
director of enforcement.
The committee, headed by Conservative politician Andrew
Tyrie, has so far questioned Bob Diamond, the former Chief
Executive of Barclays who was forced to quit last week, Barclays
Executive Chairman Marcus Agius and Paul Tucker, deputy governor
of the Bank of England.
Agius said, during gripping testimony to the committee on
Tuesday, that Bank of England Governor Mervyn King played a key
role in pushing Diamond out of his job.
More than a dozen banks are expected to be drawn into the
Libor scandal, which is being probed by authorities in North
America, Europe and Japan.
Libor, or the London interbank offered rate, is compiled
from estimates by large international banks of how much they
believe they have to pay to borrow from each other. It is used
for $550 trillion of interest rate derivatives contracts and
influences rates on mortgages, student loans and credit cards.
The rates submitted by banks are compiled by Thomson Reuters
, parent company of Reuters, on behalf of the British
Bankers' Association.