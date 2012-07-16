UPDATE 2-Barclays executive says acted on orders on Libor

* Del Missier says complied with orders on rates
* Followed conversation between Diamond and Bank of England
* Del Missier did not see action as inappropriate
* FSA chief Turner says was shocked by Libor revelations
By Kylie MacLellan and Huw Jones
LONDON, July 16 A former Barclays executive said
he ordered staff to manipulate interest rates in line with
instructions from his then boss, Bob Diamond, providing an
account of the scandal apparently at odds with that given by the
British bank's former chief executive.
Jerry del Missier, who resigned as chief operating officer
two weeks ago shortly after Diamond quit, came under intense
cross-examination on Monday from a parliamentary committee over
whether he knew artificially lowering Barclays' rates was
illegal.
Barclays was fined a record $450 million last month by U.S.
and UK authorities for manipulating the London Interbank Offered
Rate, or Libor, the interest rate that underpins transactions
worth trillions of dollars worldwide, between 2005 and 2009.
Del Missier said he told staff to act to drive down their
submissions to the daily Libor calculation following a
conversation Diamond had in 2008 with the Bank of England.
Del Missier's interpretation of events appeared to differ
from what Diamond told the same parliamentary committee nearly
two weeks ago, when he said he had given no such instruction.
Del Missier's testimony adds to evidence of mismanagement
and poor compliance at Barclays, as well as leaving in doubt who
was ultimately responsible for the order to lower the bank's
Libor submission. This could be significant in the law suits
that Barclays and other banks now face over alleged Libor
manipulation. Britain's Serious Fraud Office has also launched
its own investigation into the allegations.
Diamond's former right-hand man also said that Barclays'
compliance department had been informed of Diamond's order to
change rates, but that no action had been taken as a result.
Barclays declined to comment on the role played by the head
of compliance at the time, Stephen Morse, who left in October
2011 after eight years at the bank, or that of Mark Dearlove,
who del Missier said had received the order to lower rates.
Morse could not immediately be reached for comment.
Del Missier said that someone on the money markets desk had
alerted the bank's compliance department to the instruction to
lower rates, but he was not aware of any follow-up.
Barclays, which also declined comment on the testimony, had
said earlier that del Missier's order to understate submissions
made towards calculating the daily Libor rate was the result of
a misunderstanding.
LOW RATES
The deputy governor of the Bank of England, Paul Tucker, in
testimony to the committee last week, said he had been concerned
that Barclays was submitting rates that were high, but he had
not intended that as an order to submit artificially low rates.
Del Missier said he did not see anything wrong with what he
was doing.
"I passed the instruction on to the head of the money market
desk. I relayed the content of the conversation I had with Mr
Diamond and fully expected the Bank of England views would be
fully incorporated in the Libor submission. I expected that they
would take those views into account," del Missier said.
"At the time it did not seem an inappropriate action given
that this was coming from the Bank of England," he told the
House of Commons Treasury Select Committee.
"I only know what I clearly recall from my conversations
with Mr. Diamond. I acted on the basis of the phone conversation
that I had," del Missier told the committee.
The London interbank offered rate, or Libor, which is
compiled from estimates by big banks of how much they believe
they have to pay to borrow from each other is used for $550
trillion of interest rate derivatives contracts and influences
rates on mortgages, student loans and credit cards.
An understated estimate could allow a bank to present a
better picture of its financial health.
Del Missier, who had not previously commented said his order
to the head of Barclays' money markets desk in October 2008
followed a conversation with Diamond.
Diamond had told him that the Bank of England and the
British government were concerned about the relatively higher
rates that Barclays was submitting and wanted the bank to reduce
the rate it was submitting, del Missier said.
A spokesman for Diamond declined to comment.
WATCHDOG SHOCKED
Adair Turner, chairman of the Financial Services Authority
(FSA), in a later session, said he was "shocked" by the
revelations of Libor fixing in the Barclays investigation and
had asked for an internal report to find out why the watchdog
did not follow up on several press reports in 2007 which raised
concerns over how Libor was being set.
"Within the FSA it does not seem to have been picked up as
an issue which people responded to," Turner said, adding that
because Libor submission was not a formally regulated process
the watchdog had overlooked it.
"There was simply a mindset that if there were problems here
it was for the BBA (the British Bankers' Association) to solve.
That was the assumption people were making at that time," he
told the committee.
Tracey McDermott, acting director of enforcement at the FSA,
said the regulator was investigating seven banks as part of its
Libor probe, not all of them British.
The Bank of England confirmed on Friday it had received U.S.
recommendations to overhaul Libor, and had passed them on to the
BBA, the banking trade group responsible for the rate.
It also emerged that Barclays alerted U.S. regulators as far
back as 2007 to concerns that banks were rigging benchmark
interest rates, and policymakers on both sides of the Atlantic
did not appear to take decisive action.
Turner said he and BoE Governor Mervyn King effectively
forced Diamond to quit on July 3 because they did not believe he
was the right person to change Barclays. The FSA chief sent it a
scathing letter in April telling the bank that its "aggressive"
culture needed to improve.
MISUNDERSTANDING
Barclays is the only bank so far to admit to giving false
information as part of the process of setting Libor.
The conversation in October 2008 between Diamond and Tucker
is central to the question of whether Barclays was told by the
central bank it could submit lower Libor rates.
In an internal memo written after that conversation, Diamond
said Tucker told him "it did not always need to be the case that
we appeared as high as we have recently".
Diamond has since said he did not take that as an
instruction to submit lower rates, but said del Missier
mistakenly understood the memo as a green light to do so.
When Tucker appeared before the committee he said the memo
misrepresented the conversation. The purpose of the call was to
share his concerns about Barclays' funding costs rather than
discuss interest rates, Tucker said.
More than a dozen banks are eventually expected to be drawn
into the Libor scandal, which is being probed by authorities in
North America, Europe and Japan.
Libor rates submitted by banks are compiled by Thomson
Reuters, parent company of Reuters, on behalf of the
British Bankers' Association.