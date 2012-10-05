EU Parliament to back jail sentences for Libor cheats

* Traders rigging Libor would face jail
* Some lawmakers may back minimum sentences for abuses
* Curb on high-frequency trading to be amended
By Huw Jones
LONDON, Oct 5 Traders found guilty of rigging
Libor and other financial market benchmarks would face jail from
next year under a cross-party deal to be voted through next
Tuesday in the European Parliament.
The Parliament's economic affairs committee is due to back
new rules that would bring manipulation or insider trading
involving benchmarks under the EU's market abuse rules.
The Parliament may back minimum criminal sentences for
market abuse of five years for serious crimes and two years for
lesser breaches but some countries are likely to oppose this as
it touches on national sovereignty.
Arlene McCarthy, the committee's British centre-left member
who is steering the measure through the parliament, said fines
had failed to change culture in banking.
"We are therefore extending the law to, for the first time,
impose tough EU wide criminal sanctions and jail time," McCarthy
said in a statement. "We have also extended the scope to cover
all benchmarks and indices as the Libor manipulation shows that
abuse is still rife in the banking sector."
British bank Barclays was fined a record 290
million pounds in June to settle allegations that it manipulated
Libor - the London Interbank Offered Rate - an interest rate
used as a basis for pricing more than $300 trillion products
from home loans to credit cards.
A cross-party compromise in the Parliament would apply the
EU's market abuse rules to interest rates, currencies,
benchmarks, interbank rates like Libor, indices and financial
instruments or any interest rate-based derivative contract.
"I am confident that the full committee will back a tough
approach to abuse and manipulation which, as the Libor crisis
showed, continues to undermine confidence and integrity in
financial markets," McCarthy said.
The UK Financial Services Authority still has no direct
power over Libor and used breaches of principles as a basis for
the action against Barclays. The UK watchdog has also outlined
plans to overhaul Libor, which is meant to reflect rates at
which banks borrow from one another.
The Libor rigging also did not come under the EU's existing
market abuse rules which the bloc is now revising.
The Parliament will sit down with EU states after the vote
to agree a final legal text. EU member states are also set to
back making benchmark rigging illegal.
FAST TRADING CURB
The Parliament is also going to amend plans to curb the
activities of so-called high-frequency traders who bombard
markets with many unfilled orders.
These dealers, armed with the latest computer software, can
dart in and out of markets to exploit tiny price differences.
Policymakers say it creates volatility but traders say it boosts
trading volume.
It will ditch a specific order-to-execution ratio that would
trigger higher trading fees on these fast-moving traders.
McCarthy had proposed a ratio of 250:1 but other
policymakers feared this could easily be overtaken by rapid
advances in trading technology. The European Commission may get
powers to set the ratio which can then be amended as
circumstances change.