UPDATE 1-Top US officials briefed on Libor in April 2008--NY Fed

By Jonathan Spicer
NEW YORK, July 13 Top U.S. officials were
briefed in April 2008 on the possibility banks were
under-reporting their borrowing costs, although an employee at
Barclays raised concerns with the New York Federal Reserve Bank
as early as August 2007, documents released by the New York Fed
on Friday showed.
The New York Fed, the U.S. central bank's eyes and ears on
Wall Street, said an analyst with its Markets Group was told by
an employee at London-based bank Barclays on April 11,
2008, that the bank was under-reporting its borrowing costs. The
Barclays employee told the New York Fed that he believed other
banks were doing the same, the regional Fed bank said.
On the same day, the Markets Group reported on the questions
that had been raised about the accuracy of the borrowing cost
benchmark -- the London interbank offered rate -- in a briefing
memo for top officials, it added.
Libor is a global benchmark used for $550 trillion of
interest rate derivatives contracts, and it influences rates
from mortgages to student loans to credit cards.
"In accordance with standard practice for briefing notes
produced by the Markets Group, this report was circulated to
senior officials at the New York Fed, the Federal Reserve Board
of Governors, other Federal Reserve Banks, and U.S. Department
of Treasury," the New York Fed said.
More than a dozen banks, including Citigroup, JPMorgan
Chase & Co and Deutsche Bank, are under
investigation by authorities in Europe, Japan and the United
States over suspected rigging of Libor.
Barclays is the only bank so far to admit any wrongdoing in
giving false information as part of the complex process of
setting the interest-rate benchmark, and it agreed in a
settlement announced in late June to pay fines of $453 million
to U.S. and British authorities.
The New York Fed issued a news release and related documents
that detailed discussions on Libor on its website on Friday, in
part to respond to a request for information from a U.S.
lawmaker.
One email to the New York Fed showed that an employee at
Barclays had raised suspicion that banks were under-reporting
their borrowing costs on Aug. 28, 2007.
"Today's USD libors have come out and they look too low to
me," the employee said. "Draw you own conclusions about why
people are going for unrealistically low libors."
August 2007 was the early days of the financial crisis that
stretched into 2009. A lack of liquidity in financial markets
was putting upward pressure on bank borrowing costs, and central
banks, including the Fed, acted to ensure commercial banks had
ample liquidity.
In its April 2008 memo to top officials, the New York Fed's
Markets Group suggested that Barclays was not the only bank
that may have been reporting lower-than-actual borrowing costs
to the British Bankers' Association, the group responsible for
Libor.
"Our contacts at LIBOR contributing banks have indicated a
tendency to under-report actual borrowing costs when reporting
to the BBA in order to limit the potential for speculation about
the institutions' liquidity problems," the memo said.