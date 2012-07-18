Geithner defends U.S. response to 2008 Libor concerns

NEW YORK, July 18 U.S. Treasury Secretary
Timothy Geithner defended his response in 2008 to concerns that
emerged over the benchmark Libor interest rate, arguing on
Wednesday that U.S. regulators pushed early and forcefully for
reforms.
Geithner, then head of the New York Fed, sent an email to
Bank of England Governor Mervyn King in June 2008, recommending
six ways to enhance the credibility of Libor after Barclays had
flagged concerns as early as 2007.
U.S. regulators set in motion a "very, very powerful
enforcement response," Geithner said at the CNBC Institutional
Investor Delivering Alpha conference, adding more enforcement on
Libor is yet to come.