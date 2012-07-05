UK lawmakers summon BoE's Tucker and Barclays' Agius

BRIEF-Malaysia Airlines says Q4 load factor rose to 81 percent
LONDON, July 5 Bank of England deputy governor Paul Tucker and Barclays chairman Marcus Agius will appear before parliament's Treasury Select Committee next week to answer questions about the Libor rate-fixing scandal, the committee said on Thursday.
Tucker will appear at 1530 GMT on July 9 and Agius will appear at 0900 GMT on July 10.
The committee said in a statement that it would take evidence "on issues relating to the penalties levied against Barclays by authorities in the UK and the U.S. following an investigation into the submission of various interbank offered rates".
Barclays former chief executive Bob Diamond appeared before the committee on Wednesday.
