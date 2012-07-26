Investors demand hedge funds show clean hands on Libor

* Hedge funds carry out internal probes
* Advance knowledge of rates could give trading advantage
* Some funds bets based on tiny movements in benchmarks
By Tommy Wilkes
LONDON, July 26 Investors are pushing some of
the world's biggest hedge funds to show that their traders
played no part in the interest rate rigging scandal plaguing
major banks.
These hedge funds have responded with in-depth internal
probes which they hope will assure investors that they did not
collude with the banks, are completely clean and will not become
embroiled in the affair, people familiar with the funds said.
Regulators across the globe are investigating whether banks
tried to rig the London interbank offered rate, a benchmark used
to set the price of trillions of dollars of financial products.
None has publicly confirmed they are looking into the
activity of hedge funds or alleged any wrongdoing by them.
However, some investors are so concerned about the
reputational damage and the difficult questions their own
clients would pose if hedge funds they had invested in were to
be implicated that they are demanding the managers show they
have a clean record.
"It's something they have to investigate and something we've
been talking to our managers about to make sure they didn't do
anything untoward," said one source who works closely with
investors in hedge funds.
Hedge funds play no part in setting the benchmarks, which
are determined by a group of major banks, but even knowing in
advance how the rates would change could be profitable for funds
employing a range of trading strategies.
The calls from investors for funds to show they are clean
spotlight just how dramatically the relationship between hedge
fund manager and investor is changing.
Long-renowned for their secrecy, the largely unregulated
sector has sucked in billions of dollars of cash from big,
mainstream institutions such as pension funds in recent years.
These investors demand much more transparency than the
high-rolling wealthy individuals who were once their primary
backers.
Hedge fund managers are not the only ones facing investor
pressure to come clean. Shareholders are also clamouring for big
banks to conduct Libor-related due diligence so that they can
provide guidance on the size of potential fines and legal costs.
HUNT FOR EVIDENCE
Declining to name specific managers, the source said he had
approached the funds in which his clients invest for assurances
they were not implicated. Those funds are global macro funds,
which bet on major trends and invest in different assets.
He found that they had spent at least the past six months
trawling through emails, voicemails and phone calls their
traders made during the relevant periods.
At least one fund has employed a sophisticated computer
algorithm: to discover whom its traders talked to and whether,
during the course of those conversations, they discussed Libor
fixings with traders at banks.
Britain's Financial Services Authority (FSA) said traders at
Barclays, which last month reached a $450 million
settlement with U.S. and British regulators over attempted
manipulation, sought to rig rates as far back as January 2005.
Some hedge funds - such as macro funds and those with
so-called relative value fixed income strategies - make bets on
"spreads" related to Libor. Knowing where the rates were set
before publication would have been a trading advantage.
"Yes, people are looking into the matter," one hedge fund of
funds executive said, when asked whether the hedge funds he had
invested in were conducting internal probes on Libor.
However, the investor cautioned that because it is unclear
about the extent to which Libor was successfully manipulated
"things are fairly up-in-the-air at the moment."
A third source, who invests directly in macro funds, said he
has been comforted by reassurances from managers that they had
robust compliance systems in place and would be surprised to
learn of any collusion with traders at banks.
An ex-trader for Royal Bank of Scotland has alleged that
Brevan Howard, one of Europe's biggest hedge funds, asked his
former employer to change the Libor rate in 2007, court
documents filed in Singapore in March show.
Brevan declined to comment. The fund is not a named party in
the court case and is not being sued for any wrongdoing. RBS
declined to comment.
In documents released last month, Britain's regulator
published a communication from March 2007 between a hedge fund
trader and a Barclays staff member known as "Trader E" which
suggested the hedge fund employee was aware Barclays tried to
manipulate the Euribor rate, another global benchmark.
The hedge fund trader appears to warn Barclays about setting
the three-month rate very low, saying it made trading in the
three-month International Money Market - where interest rate
futures contracts are bought and sold - dangerous.
"It does draw attention to you guys. It doesn't look very
professional," the hedge fund trader said.
It was not clear whether this knowledge helped the hedge
fund trader to make any financial gain.
Bank rate-setters may have attempted to rig Libor to paint a
better picture of their bank's health, or because derivatives
traders requested specific rates to help their positions.
Many hedge funds have hired former interest rate traders
from banks to help manage their portfolios in recent years.
Japanese regulators last year found that two Citigroup
employees were involved in attempted manipulation of the
yen-denominated Libor rate. It did not identify the traders but
sources familiar with the situation named one of them as
Christopher Cecere, who now works at Brevan Howard in
Switzerland.
In an interview with Reuters in February, Cecere said he
left Citigroup voluntarily with full bonus and that he has
not been questioned by regulators. Japan's Financial Services
Agency declined to comment.
The Financial Times newspaper reported last week that
regulators are looking at possible links between Christian
Bittar, who worked at Deutsche Bank at the time and
now works at hedge fund firm BlueCrest, and an ex-Barclays
employee who tried to rig Europe's benchmark interest rate.
BlueCrest, a $30 billion-plus firm run by ex-JP Morgan
trader Mike Platt, confirmed Bittar works there but
declined to comment further. Bittar could not be reached for
comment.
PICKING UP NICKELS
For most traders, a small move in Libor might make little
difference.
But advance knowledge of changes to the rates could have
meant big gains for so-called fixed income relative value
traders.
Their strategy involves betting that tiny price dislocations
in markets will correct themselves over time. The traders boost
returns with huge levels of borrowing.
But the strategy, once likened to picking up nickels in
front of a steam roller, is best known for helping bring down
the Long Term Capital Management hedge fund in 1998.
Funds using the strategy were big players in trading
Libor-linked spreads in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis,
industry sources say, before many crashed out from the
high-rolling game.
One of the more common Libor-linked instruments traded by
hedge funds is the so-called Libor/OIS spread.
This typically measures the difference between the
three-month Libor interbank lending rate and expected central
bank lending rates, as measured by overnight indexed swaps. The
spread is a common gauge of credit risk and market stress.
The spread usually trades around 10 basis points but it
spiked to a record high of around 365 basis points at the height
of the financial crisis in October 2008, handing a healthy
profit to hedge funds that bet it would widen.
Last month Britain's FSA said Barclays' "Trader E" indicated
as early as December 2006 that he would benefit from a
particular spread between three month Euribor and the EONIA
rate, also an indicator of financial stress.
Barclays declined to comment.
The difference between three month Euribor and EONIA rates
was less than 25 basis points in early 2007. It had reached more
than 170 in late 2008.
Libor rates submitted by banks are compiled by Thomson
Reuters, parent company of Reuters, on behalf of the
British Bankers' Association (BBA).
Despite the calls for hedge funds to investigate possible
involvement, investors know there is only so much they can do to
ensure managers were not caught up in the scandal.
"We spend a lot of time with managers to make sure that we
are comfortable with them," Guy Davies, head of European equity
at FundQuest, the multi-management unit of BNP Paribas
Investment Partners, said.
"We hope we are dealing with good quality people from both
an investment and ethical perspective. Other than that, there's
not much more that a multi-manager can do," he added.